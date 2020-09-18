Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather

INSPIRATION:

After scantily-clad summer months of exposing our skin, covering up feels decidedly more on-brand. This is Ireland, after all.

Where would we be without the hunky embrace of a rough-hewn sweater or chunky cardigan? Admit it; it’s our sweet spot.

All the sweeter given this season’s love affair with sweater weather. Hybrid coatigans, oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to the post-Lockdown legacy of cocooning.

Staying in just got interesting.

THE EDIT:

Enter the comfort zone with these cosy creations.

‘Tigress’ merino wool duster, Hayley Menzies, €610.53

‘Gladys’ intarsia cotton cardigan, Hayley Menzies, €366.70

‘Gloria’ embroidered mohair midi cardigan, Hayley Menzies, €611.16

Cable knit cardigan, H&M, €34.99

Ulla Johnson ‘Shakina’ cropped striped wool-blend turtleneck sweater, Net-a-Porter, €575

Stine Goya ‘Jodi’ sweater, Bluefig, €218

Textured knit vest, Zara, €39.95

Wool-alpaca blend cardigan, Acne Studios, €400

STYLE NOTES:

THAT’S A WRAP: Coatigan hybrid styles make a snug alternative to outerwear or, indeed, a blazer-free working-from-home option.

WAIST NOT, WANT NOT: Not keen on chunky knit proportions? Opt for tie-waist or draw-string styles like those offered by Hayley Menzies.

FULLY ARMED: Sleeves take on new proportions – dropped, slouchy and with oodles of room. Not easy to fit inside a coat, we’ll admit (not that we’ve anywhere to go). Made, however, to wrap around cold hands and a cup of hot cocoa.

VESTED INTEREST: Unleash your inner preppy with the must-have layering piece – the sweater vest. Bye-bye, bulk; hello, kitsch and comfy.