Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather

"Hybrid coatigans, oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to the post-Lockdown legacy of cocooning."
Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather

A model walks the runway during the Missoni fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Annmarie OConnor

INSPIRATION:

After scantily-clad summer months of exposing our skin, covering up feels decidedly more on-brand. This is Ireland, after all. 

Where would we be without the hunky embrace of a rough-hewn sweater or chunky cardigan? Admit it; it’s our sweet spot. 

All the sweeter given this season’s love affair with sweater weather. Hybrid coatigans, oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to the post-Lockdown legacy of cocooning. 

Staying in just got interesting.

Original super colossal knit jacket, Hope Macaulay, €355.09.jpg
Original super colossal knit jacket, Hope Macaulay, €355.09.jpg

THE EDIT:

Enter the comfort zone with these cosy creations.

‘Tigress’ merino wool duster, Hayley Menzies, €610.53

Hayley Menzies, €610.53
Hayley Menzies, €610.53

 ‘Gladys’ intarsia cotton cardigan, Hayley Menzies, €366.70

Hayley Menzies, €366.70
Hayley Menzies, €366.70

 ‘Gloria’ embroidered mohair midi cardigan, Hayley Menzies, €611.16

Hayley Menzies, €611.16
Hayley Menzies, €611.16

Cable knit cardigan, H&M, €34.99

H&amp;M, €34.99.jpg
H&M, €34.99.jpg

Ulla Johnson ‘Shakina’ cropped striped wool-blend turtleneck sweater, Net-a-Porter, €575

Net-a-Porter, €575.jpg
Net-a-Porter, €575.jpg

Stine Goya ‘Jodi’ sweater, Bluefig, €218 

Bluefig, €218
Bluefig, €218

Textured knit vest, Zara, €39.95 

Zara, €39.95
Zara, €39.95

Wool-alpaca blend cardigan, Acne Studios, €400 

Acne Studios, €400.jpg
Acne Studios, €400.jpg

STYLE NOTES:

  • THAT’S A WRAP: Coatigan hybrid styles make a snug alternative to outerwear or, indeed, a blazer-free working-from-home option.
  • WAIST NOT, WANT NOT: Not keen on chunky knit proportions? Opt for tie-waist or draw-string styles like those offered by Hayley Menzies.
  • FULLY ARMED: Sleeves take on new proportions – dropped, slouchy and with oodles of room. Not easy to fit inside a coat, we’ll admit (not that we’ve anywhere to go). Made, however, to wrap around cold hands and a cup of hot cocoa.
  • VESTED INTEREST: Unleash your inner preppy with the must-have layering piece – the sweater vest. Bye-bye, bulk; hello, kitsch and comfy.

Read More

How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes

More in this section

pjimage.jpg How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes
Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Trend of the Week: Vested interests and the failsafe collegiate look
God's Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards Fashion for plus-size ladies to suit any budget

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices