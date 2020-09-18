Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather

After scantily-clad summer months of exposing our skin, covering up feels decidedly more on-brand. This is Ireland, after all.
Where would we be without the hunky embrace of a rough-hewn sweater or chunky cardigan? Admit it; it’s our sweet spot.
All the sweeter given this season’s love affair with sweater weather. Hybrid coatigans, oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to the post-Lockdown legacy of cocooning.
Staying in just got interesting.
Enter the comfort zone with these cosy creations.
- THAT’S A WRAP: Coatigan hybrid styles make a snug alternative to outerwear or, indeed, a blazer-free working-from-home option.
- WAIST NOT, WANT NOT: Not keen on chunky knit proportions? Opt for tie-waist or draw-string styles like those offered by Hayley Menzies.
- FULLY ARMED: Sleeves take on new proportions – dropped, slouchy and with oodles of room. Not easy to fit inside a coat, we’ll admit (not that we’ve anywhere to go). Made, however, to wrap around cold hands and a cup of hot cocoa.
- VESTED INTEREST: Unleash your inner preppy with the must-have layering piece – the sweater vest. Bye-bye, bulk; hello, kitsch and comfy.