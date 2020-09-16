How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes

As summer fades it’s time to lean into the autumn season.
This time of transition can be difficult to navigate when it comes to deciding what to wear.
If you’re finding it hard to let go of summer fear not - your wardrobe is a wonderland of stylish gems ready for a fresh season.
Turns out Mom does know best, especially when it comes to comfort and style, €79, Arket.
Ah the trusty midi dress! Its versatility knows no boundaries bringing us through every season of the year, €89, Cos.
Style up this big collar tent dress with a black roll neck underneath for an autumnal transition, €255, Ganni.
It’s the comeback kid that looks as though it’s here to stay – proving comfort dressing is still winning, €239, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Bermuda shorts are not the most likely of autumnal must-haves but matched with knee high boots they begin to make sense, €29.95, Zara.
Statement collars are the hottest style ticket in town. Make it a crisp white shirt for extra kudos, €39.99, Mango.
The over-sized blazer fits nicely between seasons – just until we’re ready for the big cover-up, €30, Penneys.
Reboot your autumn look with the fashion set’s favourite cowboy style, €147, River Island.
Your future looks stylish with this zodiac inspired skirt, €185, Bimba Y Lola.