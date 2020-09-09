The style curve: high street fashion for plus-size ladies

Fashion may sometimes feel more exclusive than inclusive, but we've found that some of the high street and online are beginning to catch up with the idea that women do not come in sample size. Loving our bodies is half the battle when it comes to dressing. Whether it’s a curve loving bodycon dress or a trusty midi skirt wear what’s right for you.
Mix up the traditional LBD with a blazer dress that drapes beautifully showcasing those curves,
The tent dress style is here to stay. Go with the mini style to match with opaque tights for those chillier days,
Forget any Bet Lynch connotations when it comes to the leopard print shirt – this is a wardrobe must-have,
Take the lushness of tropical greens to the next level with a croc print midi skirt,
Embrace the rusty autumnal tones of the easy jumpsuit to bring through to the new season,
Floral culottes are the fashion gift that just keeps giving – easy to wear yet chic at the same time,
Grey Matter
As we ease into autumn wrap up on those colder mornings with a long belted cardi,
Sneak through the day with a simply stylish pair of platform soled trainers,