The style curve: high street fashion for plus-size ladies

There is no doubt that lots of high street brands still fail when it comes to inclusivity, but there are some brands who are proving that fashion has no boundaries, especially when it comes to size.
Ashley Graham makes the floral midi skirt red carpet ready matched with a transitional cropped knit. Picture: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

Fashion may sometimes feel more exclusive than inclusive, but we've found that some of the high street and online are beginning to catch up with the idea that women do not come in sample size. Loving our bodies is half the battle when it comes to dressing. Whether it’s a curve loving bodycon dress or a trusty midi skirt wear what’s right for you.

Blazer Dress, €95, River Island

After Dark

Mix up the traditional LBD with a blazer dress that drapes beautifully showcasing those curves, €95, River Island.

Tent Dress, €17.99, H&M

Glamping

The tent dress style is here to stay. Go with the mini style to match with opaque tights for those chillier days, €17.99, H&M.

Animal Print Shirt, €30, Evans.

Wild At Heart

Forget any Bet Lynch connotations when it comes to the leopard print shirt – this is a wardrobe must-have, [url=https://euro.evansfashion.com/€30, Evans[/url].

Mock Wrap Print Satin Midi Skirt, €15, Simply Be.

Green With Envy

Take the lushness of tropical greens to the next level with a croc print midi skirt, €15, Simply Be.

Linen Look Button Belt Jumpsuit, €30, Boohoo.com

All In One

Embrace the rusty autumnal tones of the easy jumpsuit to bring through to the new season, €30, Boohoo.

Daisy Trousers, €24.99, New Loo

Daisy Chain

Floral culottes are the fashion gift that just keeps giving – easy to wear yet chic at the same time, €24.99, New Look.

Belted Knitted Cardigan, €38, V By Very Curve at Littlewoods Ireland

Grey Matter

As we ease into autumn wrap up on those colder mornings with a long belted cardi, €38, V By Very Curve at Littlewoods Ireland.

Hero White Leather, €200.71, Sole Bliss

Run With It

Sneak through the day with a simply stylish pair of platform soled trainers, €200, Sole Bliss.

