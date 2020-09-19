Weekend Loves: Lockdown graduations and a key autumn midi dress at Dunnes

Unravelling the lockdown experience for sixth class students

Many young people will relate to a new show at The Ark which sees 13-year-old actress, Naomi Moonveld-Nkosi, unravel the lockdown experience for sixth class students as she figures out how to have the graduation ceremony she missed out on during lockdown.

Written and directed by artist-in-residence, Shaun Dunne, Moonveld-Nkosi’s character, Kyla, is determined to get the old gang back together again.

The timely and poignant What Did I Miss? runs from September 27 to October 11 as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival.

Book tickets at www.ark.ie.

The Skin Nerd — our go-to skin bible

If your skin’s got you down or you just want to be your very best skin self then pick up a copy of The Skin Nerd Philosophy: Your Expert Guide to Skin Health by award-winning author, Jennifer Rock.

More than a guide to skincare, Rock examines the link between mental health and skin health through the field of psychodermatology.

With expert advice from the arenas of dermatology, healthcare, psychology, nutrition, wellness, and beauty, The Skin Nerd Philosophy is your multi-disciplinary guide to accepting the skin you’re in while taking care of its health.

Published by Hachette Ireland in hard back and eBook from September 24, £17.99.

www.theskinnerd.com.

‘Nobody in Particular’ exhibition by Conor Bereen

Rainy Day in Itacera by Conor Bereen

Conor Bereen might be best known as a restaurateur and co-owner of Dublin restaurants, Charlotte Quay and Coppinger Row, but he is also a talented artist.

He studied at second-level on a full arts scholarship in the US and graduated with an honours degree in fine art from Central Saint Martins — one of the world’s most respected art colleges.

This month Bereen brings his first solo exhibition to the pop-up gallery in Coppinger Row with an exhibition of paintings based on street photography taken on trips to Brazil over several years.

‘Nobody in Particular’ features people — often strangers — captured in time and worked in acrylics and oils. It is a joyous, playful, and sometimes lonely, exploration of the human condition and of Bereen’s own return to his art practice.

‘Nobody in Particular’ runs from September 25 until October 2.

Visit www.conorbereen.com or email bookings@conorbereen.com to arrange a private viewing.

Make a note for charity

Limited edition notebook

Help support children and young people while getting your thoughts in order with one of the limited edition Enable Ireland notebooks at Homesense and TK Maxx stores nationwide.

For every notebook sold at least €2 will be donated to help support children and young people with disabilities through Enable Ireland’s occupational therapy, physiotherapy, psychological support and speech and language therapy provision.

www.homesense.ie and www.enableireland.ie

Fabulous furniture

Maker&son loveseat with large pillows

We’ve been drooling over the furniture (and the jealousy-inducing videos featuring it) by Maker&Son for quite some time and now that that the company is introducing a mobile showroom in Ireland we’re even more tempted by these luxury sofas, chairs, footstools and beds.

The sofas and chairs by Maker&Son feature hardwood frames and individually coiled springs in the base. Clients can customise the covers or choose from a range of removable, machine-washable covers in fabrics such as linen, corduroy and velvet in neutral, earthy and vibrant shades.

Guaranteed for 30 years, this Song chair starts at around £2,795 (approx €3,033).

www.makerandson.com

New season collections at Dunnes

The new season collections have landed at Dunnes Stores and we’ve our eye on this pretty, floral print tie-front midi dress which is a key look for Dunnes this season.

Wear it with a long cardigan and ankle boots for an easy step into Autumn fashion. €15.

www.dunnesstores.com