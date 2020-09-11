Trend of the Week: Vested interests and the failsafe collegiate look

Trend of the Week: Vested interests and the failsafe collegiate look

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Annmarie O’Connor

It’s that time of year again. As the leaves turn and mercury dips, the failsafe collegiate look gets the sartorial thumbs up. 

Sweater vests command attention this term albeit in less academic more psychedelic iterations. 

Preppy argyle gets its comeuppance as anti-fashion prints jockey for first class honours. 

Spinning a yarn just got interesting.

THE EDIT

Prepare for pullovers that don’t pull any punches.

Ganni button-front cashmere vest, Farfetch, €296 

M&S Collection pure cotton striped sleeveless knitted top, M&S, €20 

Patterned sweater vest, Sandro, €145 

Prada wool sweater vest, My Theresa, €550 

Vintage 1980s checked pattern vest, Beyond Retro, €23 

Marella ‘Belfast’ top, Zalando, was €159; now €115 

MSGM psychedelic print knitted vest, Farfetch, €250 

MSGM knitted vest, Farfetch, €280

STYLE NOTES

  • SHINE ON: Channel 70s glam rock with vinyl trousers and... 
  • BREAK IT UP: Wear belted over a dress. Add a trench and boots for trans-seasonal ease.
  • LUXE LOUNGING: Layer over a crisp t-shirt with soft joggers while working from home.
  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Make like Prada and pair with a froufrou fringed skirt.

