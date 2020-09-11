Trend of the Week: Vested interests and the failsafe collegiate look

It’s that time of year again. As the leaves turn and mercury dips, the failsafe collegiate look gets the sartorial thumbs up.

Sweater vests command attention this term albeit in less academic more psychedelic iterations.

Preppy argyle gets its comeuppance as anti-fashion prints jockey for first class honours.

Spinning a yarn just got interesting.

'Stjernoeva' vest, Kit Coture, from €65

THE EDIT

Prepare for pullovers that don’t pull any punches.

Ganni, €296

Ganni button-front cashmere vest, Farfetch, €296

M&S, €20

M&S Collection pure cotton striped sleeveless knitted top, M&S, €20

Sandro, €145

Patterned sweater vest, Sandro, €145

My Theresa, €550

Prada wool sweater vest, My Theresa, €550

Beyond Retro, €23

Vintage 1980s checked pattern vest, Beyond Retro, €23

Zalando, €115

Marella ‘Belfast’ top, Zalando, was €159; now €115

Farfetch, €250

MSGM psychedelic print knitted vest, Farfetch, €250

Farfetch, €280

MSGM knitted vest, Farfetch, €280

STYLE NOTES

SHINE ON: Channel 70s glam rock with vinyl trousers and...

BREAK IT UP: Wear belted over a dress. Add a trench and boots for trans-seasonal ease.

LUXE LOUNGING: Layer over a crisp t-shirt with soft joggers while working from home.

OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Make like Prada and pair with a froufrou fringed skirt.