Trend of the Week: Vested interests and the failsafe collegiate look

It’s that time of year again. As the leaves turn and mercury dips, the failsafe collegiate look gets the sartorial thumbs up.
Sweater vests command attention this term albeit in less academic more psychedelic iterations.
Preppy argyle gets its comeuppance as anti-fashion prints jockey for first class honours.
Spinning a yarn just got interesting.
Prepare for pullovers that don’t pull any punches.
- SHINE ON: Channel 70s glam rock with vinyl trousers and...
- BREAK IT UP: Wear belted over a dress. Add a trench and boots for trans-seasonal ease.
- LUXE LOUNGING: Layer over a crisp t-shirt with soft joggers while working from home.
- OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Make like Prada and pair with a froufrou fringed skirt.