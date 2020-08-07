How to stand out from the crowd by wearing black all summer long

Go back to black this summer with dark separates designed to amp up your cool factor, even when the temperature says otherwise
Karin Teigl wearing Valentino belt, by Aylin Koenig dress, Zara blazer, Gucci sandals and shades and Bottega Veneta bag. Picture: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

As soon as summer hits we’re programmed to ditch the black for sunnier, brighter hues. However, there’s no need to give up wearing your favourite shade. Break from tradition by bringing things back to black for a more elegant and versatile summer style. Just like Austrian blogger, Karin Teigl (photographed) demonstrates it's easy to look cool in black during the warmer months without breaking a sweat. 

Choose one key piece to anchor your outfit.
(L-R) Want to pull off that off-duty model style? 

Then take note from the super herself Kate Moss with a pair of skinny black jeans, €49, simplybe.ie.  

The strappy ruffle dress becomes a whole lot chicer in black - made for an easy look on warm summer days, €265, Holzweiler. Stay classy through all the seasons with a black blazer dress, €476.70, Rotate Birger Christensen.

The right jewellery or an embellishment on a top can make all the difference.
(L-R) Take the subtle approach to bringing black into your summer wardrobe with these stunning star hoop earrings, €75, momuse.ie

Summer embellishment is all about the drama with frills and ruffles taking centre stage, €40, riverisland.com.

Add interest with a woven bag or playfulness with a pleat.
(L-R) Rework the staple beach bag for a street style vibe with a black woven cross-body version, €99, & Other Stories

Choose black for the pleated midi skirt trend – match with a white bodysuit for a classic monochrome look, €40, weekday.com.

