Trend of the Week: Summer Stripes

Warning: explosive prints straight ahead.

Inspiration:

This summer’s stripe homage goes off the grid with more playful nuances.

‘Tosin’ dress, Kemi Telford, £195; approx. €214.53

Horizontal, diagonal and vertical zig zags run thin and thick, whether rendered in decorative demarcations or spliced with predatory animal prints. Just when you thought it was safe to wear stripes, the print gods give us a timely lesson in the fickleness of fashion math.

THE EDIT:

Get in line for these striped beauties.

1. Retro stripe turband, Emily Jean, €45

Emily Jean, €45

2. ‘Zoya’ open neck caftan, Lemlem, €295

Lemlem, €295

3. Shekudo ‘Maitama’ moon bag, The Folklore, €242.38

The Folklore, €242.38.

4. Shekudo ‘Ilamoye’ mule weave sandal, The Folklore, €202.72

The Folklore, €202.72

5. Black double pleat wide-leg trouser, River Island, €53

River Island, €53

6. Maje metallic-trimmed striped ribbed-knit top, The Outnet, was €179; now €107

The Outnet, was €179_ now €107.

7. ‘Joel’ stripe dress, Stine Goya, €218.75

Stine Goya, €218.75

8. Rianna +Nina ‘Claudia’ striped belted jacket, Browns Fashion, €1,016

Browns Fashion, €1,016

STYLE NOTES:

 RAINBOW BRIGHT: Swap classic Breton and beach-chair iterations for bolder, kaleidoscope colours that double down as canny mood enhancers.

 3-D: Look to fabrics like raffia weave and stiff wax cotton that add texture and visual interest to clean, geometric lines.

 EXTRA ROOM: Offset the rigour of sober stripes with breezy caftans, wide- legged trousers, angel-wing sleeves.

 LAYER CAKE: Looking to make an entrance? Double down on your stripes.

Tip: keep to a similar colourway for a more unified approach.