Weekend Loves: Our weekly guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

Head West for the best in culinary delights

'Dine in Galway' is a new initiative aiming to highlight Galway’s incredible food offerings. While the city’s eateries have long been known for their use of local ingredients, the food scene in the city has grown and adapted over time to become an exciting melting pot of contemporary cuisine. Why not check out Chinese street food from Xi’an Street Food or authentic Italian pizza from The Dough Bros?

How about Middle-Eastern falafel from The Gourmet Offensive or healthy and delicious Japanese food from WA Sushi? Go to dineingalway.ie or @DineinGalway to discover great dining destinations and all the details you need to book a great meal out.

Rediscover Cork’s tourist spots for a great day out

Cork County Council’s 'Rediscover Cork' initiative with Project Act to support towns and communities across the county sees the reopening of popular tourist sites across Cork with all appropriate Covid-safe measures in place. Locals and visitors to Cork can once again visit favourite spots such as Michael Collins House, Cobh Heritage Centre and Spike Island, which provide excellent visitor experiences.

Cork County Council has also created an interactive ‘Rediscover Cork County’ map which provides information on attractions and activities to avail of across the county and includes a ‘Near Me’ function so you can discover gardens, beaches, family fun, heritage and food experiences within a 100km radius of your location. See www.corkcoco.ie and www.purecork.ie

Princess Diana’s fashion legacy at the Museum of Style Icons

As a member of the royal family, Princess Diana was beloved by the public, and, as a style icon, she has gone down in the annals of fashion history as a rule breaker, an early adopter and a person acutely aware of the power of dress and the photographic image long before the term ‘influencer’ was ever coined. Remember that figure-hugging dress with the high slit she wore on the night her husband’s infidelity was made public? This dress can be seen at the ‘Diana - A Fashion Legacy’ exhibition which now forms part of the permanent exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons Newbridge Silverware where it appears alongside other items from Princess Diana’s wardrobe including the ‘toile’ or designer’s mock-up of her wedding gown famously designed by Elizabeth Emanuel. Entry to the exhibition and the museum is free of charge. For more see www.visitnewbridgesilverware.com or call 045 431 301.

From screenwriter to novelist - Charlie Kaufman’s Antkind

Charlie Kaufman, the filmmaker responsible for films such as 'Adaptation', 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' and 'Being John Malkovich' has just released his debut novel and it’s as curious, funny and bizarre as you might expect. When an under-appreciated and bitter critic discovers a three month long stop-motion masterpiece he decides to dedicate his life to its dissemination in the hopes of rejuvenating his career only for the film to be destroyed by spontaneous combustion. Clever, funny, absurd, mysterious and acerbic - fans of Kaufman’s films will love it. 4th Estate Books. Hardback. UK£18.99. Paperback. UK£13.99.

Kilbaha Gallery provides escape through art



Be transported from your living room with the beautiful artwork of Kerry resident artist Mark Eldred. There’s something about his work that propels the viewer from an indoor space to the scene itself - you can almost smell the bluebells and the wild garlic, feel the sun on your face and hear the birds in the trees. Eldred is one of many resident professional artists currently being showcased virtually on kilbahagallery.com. Kilbaha Gallery, although currently trading online due to Covid-19, is one of Ireland’s best and busiest contemporary art galleries, based in Loop Head, Co. Clare. Bluebell Walk, Muckross by Mark Eldred at Kilbaha Gallery. €2,500. www.kilbahagallery.com

Award-winning Irish gin at Aldi



Aldi is not only a brilliant supporter of Irish food brands but their exclusive drinks are also making a mark on the international scene. In blind taste testing by a panel of leading spirits experts, The Global Gin Masters 2020 awards have presented gold awards to two gins created by Blackwater Distillery for the supermarket chain - Boyle’s Irish Gin which recently won a gold award at the World Spirit Awards (€24.99/ 70cl) and Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin which also won a silver award at the 2019 Blas na hÉireann Awards (€24.99 /70cl). Brilliant gins for the price and well recommended.

Cult favourite Neom lands at Kildare Village



Let’s just say that the Neom Organics London store at Kildare Village is definitely a destination store and one you should put on your list to visit. While the brand has stores in three locations across the UK and is stocked in exclusive stores and salons, the store at Kildare Village is a brand new build featuring Neom's signature pink colours, neon lighting, marble-finish fixtures and quirky signage. Neom promises to deliver the ultimate wellbeing experience and with added extras such as special offers, gift wrapping and wellbeing advice who are we to argue? Check out the Neom Ultimate Reed Diffuser sets, Beauty Sleep In A Box gift sets and Sleep & Glow Face Care gift sets. www.kildarevillage.com

Molly Mahon’s 'House of Print'

Lockdown made me do all sorts of crazy creative things, not least painting my son’s bedroom wall with diagonal patterns using all my old paint samples from Colourtrend and Fleetwood and hacking away at potatoes as part of a homeschooling project inspired by British print designer Molly Mahon. Now you too can be inspired by Molly’s approach to print, colour and design as her beautiful book 'House of Print' has just been released.

The book provides insight into the print designer’s home in Sussex, England and the artisan printers she works with in India to produce her beautiful range of block-printed fabrics, home accessories and wallpapers. She discusses the history of the technique and her own inspirations and reveals simple projects that can be completed at home including hand-printed napkins, tablecloths, books, lampshades and cushions. A gorgeous gift for any interiors or craft addict. House of Print by Molly Mahon. Pavilion. £16.99. www.mollymahon.com