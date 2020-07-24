How to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes
Take a style note from the Danes on how to pull off cool short summer style at Baum und Pferdgarten.
Hot pink shorts are just the right about of pop needed for summer evening attire. Match with an oversized blazer to complete the look, €69, Arket.
No need to ditch the black when it comes to wearing shorts for summer, edge it up with a faux leather pair, €250, Cos.
Stay on trend with the paperbag waist and colour favoured by designers this season, €59, & Other Stories.
Simple sherbet hues make for easy every day shorts, €17.99, Pull and Bear at Zalando.
Easy to wear sandy shades create a chic neutral summer style, €17.99, Mango.
Not quite a jumpsuit, it’s little sister the playsuit is a fun way to mix up the short look, €22.99, New Look.
Create boho vibes by emulating Sienna Miller circa the noughties with pretty embellished floral shorts, €30, River Island.
Opt for the Bermuda style to bring sophistication to the denim short. Add a kitten heel to bring through to evening, €36.50, Oxendales.
Squeeze a bit of zest into your choice of shorts with a Chanel inspired pair, €99, Uterqüe.