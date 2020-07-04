Fashion: Trend of the Week - Work it out

‘Dash’ Run hoodie, T/A LA, £48; approx. €53.49

Go the social distance in these post-lockdown athleisure pieces.

Inspiration:

Good weather, working from home, avoiding public transportation are just some of the myriad reasons for wearing activewear in the new normal.

Whether hanging out or working out, the new breed of energising colourways and dynamic prints are designed to serve high impact style points. The best bit? Not having to pretend to like jogging or convince yourself to go to the gym.

Slim fit organic cotton contoured top, €39; recycled nylon seamless performance leggings, COS, €55; recycled polyester technical gym bag, €69, COS

The Edit:

Designed to help look your personal best.

1. Sweaty Betty super sculpt 7/8ths yoga leggings, Zalando, €100

2. Oysho Sport bag, Zalando, €35.99

3. Nike Air Max 90 NRG ‘Lahar’ Escape leather sneakers, Net-a-Porter, €136.67

4. Nike ‘Icon’ Clash panelled cotton-blend fleece and shell hoodie, Net-a-Porter, €125.29

5. The Upside mesh panelled stretch bodysuit, The Outnet, was €231; now €127

6. Recycled nylon seamless performance leggings, COS, €55

7. Recycled nylon seamless performance sports bra, COS, €35

Style Notes:

COS Active Collection: This online range offers a 15-piece edit crafted from durable recycled polyester and nylon; and organic cotton.

By 2030, expect COS to reach 100% recycled, repurposed, or more sustainably sourced materials. www.cosstores.com

Oysho Sport: Running, yoga and training are the three pillars to Oysho’s workout wardrobe essential. Their Instagram profile (@oysho) also features weekly live appointments with different trainers to help you put that great gear to good use. See:www.oysho.com

Sweaty Betty: Designed by women for women, Sweaty Betty aims to empower through killer fit and fabric. Fans love their coveted bum-lifting compression tights. www.sweatybetty.com

T/A LA: Sustainable and inclusive, T/A LA is known for its affordable, flattering fits that blur the line between activewear and casualwear.

The majority of garments are produced and hand-finished in Europe in factories from planet- friendly materials such as recycled cotton and recycled RPET water bottles used to make hoodies and joggers. See:www.wearetala.com