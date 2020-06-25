Trend of the Week – In the Swim

Survive summer in one-piece.
Trend of the Week – In the Swim
‘Semira’ deep-V belted one-piece ethically-made swimsuit, LemLem, €250.
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 18:46 PM
Annmarie O’Connor

Inspiration: There’s a certain ease about a one-piece swimsuit, especially after months spent in lockdown. No adjusting, no tugging, no tightening; just one and done. Wherever your summer staycation involves back garden sunbathing or socially distanced beach visits, we’ve got you covered with the singular styles that are making waves.

Double strapped textured swimsuit, Whistles, was €99; now €74.25
The Edit:

Splash out on one of these beauties.

V-neck swimsuit, COS, €49
Deep-V belted swimsuit, River Island, €48
Self Portrait off-the-shoulder cut-out two-tone ribbed swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €250.55
M&S Collection tummy control striped one-shoulder swimsuit, M&S, €40
Norma Kamali ‘Bill Mio’ ruched halterneck swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €181.46
Halterneck floral swimsuit made from recycled material, Arket, €59
GOODMOVE mesh insert swimsuit, M&S, €40
Ganni one-shoulder ruffled polka-dot swimsuit, The Outnet, was €189; now €109
Style Notes:

  • Ties, ruffles, frills, cut-outs: Add shape to column frames and strategically accentuate specific body parts.
  • Belts and mesh or cut-away panels: Balance longer torsos; create the illusion of a whittled waistline and curves.
  • Ruching and tummy panelling: Conceal wobbly bits.
  • Sweetheart or deep V neckline: Enhance smaller busts.
  • Plunge neckline: Draws attention to the waistline.
  • Halter neckline: Highlights and sculpts shoulders; balances a bigger bottom half.
  • Asymmetric neckline: Balances broad shoulders and bigger busts.
  • Off-the-shoulder: Balances bigger hips and smaller shoulders.
  • Colour block top and bottom half: Balance bigger bottom half.

