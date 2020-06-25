Trend of the Week – In the Swim

Inspiration: There’s a certain ease about a one-piece swimsuit, especially after months spent in lockdown. No adjusting, no tugging, no tightening; just one and done. Wherever your summer staycation involves back garden sunbathing or socially distanced beach visits, we’ve got you covered with the singular styles that are making waves.

Double strapped textured swimsuit, Whistles, was €99; now €74.25

The Edit:

Splash out on one of these beauties.

V-neck swimsuit, COS, €49

Deep-V belted swimsuit, River Island, €48

Self Portrait off-the-shoulder cut-out two-tone ribbed swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €250.55

M&S Collection tummy control striped one-shoulder swimsuit, M&S, €40

Norma Kamali ‘Bill Mio’ ruched halterneck swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €181.46

Halterneck floral swimsuit made from recycled material, Arket, €59

GOODMOVE mesh insert swimsuit, M&S, €40

Ganni one-shoulder ruffled polka-dot swimsuit, The Outnet, was €189; now €109

Style Notes: