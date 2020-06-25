Trend of the Week – In the Swim

Inspiration: There’s a certain ease about a one-piece swimsuit, especially after months spent in lockdown. No adjusting, no tugging, no tightening; just one and done. Wherever your summer staycation involves back garden sunbathing or socially distanced beach visits, we’ve got you covered with the singular styles that are making waves.
The Edit:
Splash out on one of these beauties.
Style Notes:
- Ties, ruffles, frills, cut-outs: Add shape to column frames and strategically accentuate specific body parts.
- Belts and mesh or cut-away panels: Balance longer torsos; create the illusion of a whittled waistline and curves.
- Ruching and tummy panelling: Conceal wobbly bits.
- Sweetheart or deep V neckline: Enhance smaller busts.
- Plunge neckline: Draws attention to the waistline.
- Halter neckline: Highlights and sculpts shoulders; balances a bigger bottom half.
- Asymmetric neckline: Balances broad shoulders and bigger busts.
- Off-the-shoulder: Balances bigger hips and smaller shoulders.
- Colour block top and bottom half: Balance bigger bottom half.