Trend of the Week: Cool Kaftans - Breezy dressing redefined

The bohemian brio of kaftans seems a tad exotic for socially distanced coffee mornings or close-to-home staycations. Perhaps that’s their charm.
Far-flung travel may be off the agenda, but our taste for wanderlust is easily whet.
Although typically the remit of hot climates, the kaftan’s voluminous silhouette makes a chic overlay on homegrown soil.
Indulge in punchy prints for a mix of peripatetic charm and eclectic affluence or try earthier iterations like those of former British Vogue stylist Pippa Holt.
Her eponymous collection of artisanal styles made from naturally dyed cotton take a month to make, last a lifetime of memories and many glorious summers to come.
Embrace the one-and-done approach with these decorative dresses.
STYLE NOTES:
This season’s H&M collection features matching kaftan and trouser co-ordinates – wear together or split the difference.
Exercise volume control and create shape with a soft sash belt worn waisted or hip-slung.
Create visual interest by wearing a sheer style over a strappy dress or segue a kaftan into cooler weather over a long-sleeved top.
Make like Princess Grace and pair yours with a beaded bag and turban head covering.