Trend of the Week: Cool Kaftans - Breezy dressing redefined

The bohemian brio of kaftans seems a tad exotic for socially distanced coffee mornings or close-to-home staycations. Perhaps that’s their charm.

Far-flung travel may be off the agenda, but our taste for wanderlust is easily whet.

A model walks the runway for Oscar de la Renta during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Although typically the remit of hot climates, the kaftan’s voluminous silhouette makes a chic overlay on homegrown soil.

Indulge in punchy prints for a mix of peripatetic charm and eclectic affluence or try earthier iterations like those of former British Vogue stylist Pippa Holt.

Kaftan No. 38, Pippa Holt, €770

Her eponymous collection of artisanal styles made from naturally dyed cotton take a month to make, last a lifetime of memories and many glorious summers to come.

THE EDIT:

Embrace the one-and-done approach with these decorative dresses.

Conscious organza broderie anglaise kaftan, H&M, €49.99

Pippa Holt No.150 embroidered cotton kaftan, Matches Fashion, €785

Linen kaftan dress, Arket, €89

Lyocell blend tie-dye kaftan dress, & Other Stories, €99

Mes Demoiselles ‘Bangla’ tiger-print cotton-voile kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €260

Pippa Holt woven belt, Farfetch, €167

H&M Studio sustainable kaftan, H&M, €99

Shimmering metallic tunic, H&M, €69.99

STYLE NOTES:

TWINNING: This season’s H&M collection features matching kaftan and trouser co-ordinates – wear together or split the difference.

IT’S A CINCH: Exercise volume control and create shape with a soft sash belt worn waisted or hip-slung.

LAYER CAKE: Create visual interest by wearing a sheer style over a strappy dress or segue a kaftan into cooler weather over a long-sleeved top.

SWINGING SIXTIES: Make like Princess Grace and pair yours with a beaded bag and turban head covering.