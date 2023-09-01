Warner Music sign first digital character Noonoouri and release debut single

Warner Music sign first digital character Noonoouri and release debut single
Noonoouri and German DJ and producer Alle Farben (Warner Music Central Europe/PA)
Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 18:07
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Warner Music Central Europe has offered its first record deal to a digital character, Noonoouri, releasing her debut single Dominoes featuring German DJ Alle Farben on Friday.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used to create the singing voice of Noonoouri, which has been based on a real singer’s voice but altered so she has her own distinct sound.

The songwriters and musicians on the track will receive royalties and publishing splits just like any traditional song, the PA news agency understands.

The character’s debut track Dominoes features 38-year-old German DJ and music producer Alle Farben, real name Frans Zimmer, and was written by a group of songwriters and musicians.

The music video also features the avatar wearing Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, which was chosen by Noonoouri creator Joerg Zuber.

Commenting on her debut music video on Instagram, Mr Zuber said: “After two years working so hard on this music project, we finally can share this incredible teamwork with world – thank you @warnermusic.de for believing in us #TheBeginning.”

A spokesperson for Warner Music Central Europe said: “Noonoouri is a long-standing digital character who we’ve signed to a record deal.

“She’s not AI generated, though AI assisted tech was used to help create her singing voice.

“Talented songwriters and musicians wrote and recorded her debut track Dominoes, and we can’t wait for fans to discover it.”

More in this section

Back to Hogwarts Day Harry Potter fans brave rail strikes for Back to Hogwarts Day at King’s Cross
Wes Anderson Wes Anderson: Works like Roald Dahl’s should not be edited without the author
50 Cent in concert - Birmingham 50 Cent would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone, says lawyer
DigitalPlace: UK
Mohamed Al-Fayed has died (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed dies aged 94

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd