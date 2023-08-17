Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action

Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action
Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 06:23
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Tribeca Festival has announced the postponement of a fan event celebrating its founder Robert De Niro, amid the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes.

The multi-day De Niro Con is a celebration of the veteran US actor and his body of work, and was due to take place in September.

A post from the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, the day before De Niro’s 80th birthday, said the event had been moved to April 2024, “in consideration” of the ongoing strikes.

It comes as members of US acting union Sag-Aftra and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) remain on strike, having begun industrial action on July 14 and May 2 respectively.

“In consideration of the ongoing WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes, we have decided to postpone De Niro Con, the multi-day fan event celebrating Robert De Niro and his body of work,” an online statement read.

“De Niro Con will now take place in April 2024.”

The event honouring De Niro will see fans, and special guests at screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, and more.

Passes for the event have three tiers, the Johnny Boy pass, the Goodfella pass, and The Godfather pass.

The latter pass costs 3,500 dollars (£2,750) and gives guests priority access to events, attendance to an exclusive cocktail reception and one copy of limited edition book signed by De Niro.

De Niro Con is the latest event to be affected by the Hollywood strikes, which forbid actors to participate in any promotional activity.

Last week the 2023 Emmy Awards were rescheduled to January.

More in this section

The Beatles Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years premiere - London Madonna on 65th birthday: I’m more determined to help others after hospital stay
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Children of Leonard Bernstein defend Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of composer
Soprano Renata Scotto dies aged 89 Soprano Renata Scotto dies aged 89
DeNiroPlace: UK
Priscilla Presley marks 46th anniversary of death of former husband Elvis (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Priscilla Presley marks 46th anniversary of death of former husband Elvis

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd