Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to rent out California beach house on Airbnb
Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 00:17
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are inviting members of the public to rent out their California beach house for “an unforgettable summer stay”.

The Hollywood power couple are offering the property in Santa Barbara to up to four people for a one-night stay on August 19 – promising that the guests would leave “like we’re old buds”.

In an online ad posted on rental site Airbnb, Kutcher and Kunis said they would greet their guests upon arrival and “capture some content together” to commemorate the stay.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” the listing said.

“Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

The actors also offered to provide meals and snacks.

Booking for the stay opens at 10am Pacific Time (6pm UK time) on Wednesday.

In a clip of the pair on the beach posted to his social media, Kutcher wrote: “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had… stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!”

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015 and share two children.

