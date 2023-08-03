Discworld stamps to mark 40 years of Terry Pratchett books

It's the 40th anniversary of the first book in the fantasy Discworld series 
Discworld stamps to mark 40 years of Terry Pratchett books

A set of eight special stamps released by the Royal Mail, to celebrate Terry Pratchett's fantasy Discworld series, and the 40th anniverary of the first book in the series, The Colour of Magic. Pictures: PA Wire

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 16:40
Alan Jones

A new set of stamps has been issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the first book in the fantasy Discworld series.

Granny Weatherwax stamp: one of a set of eight special stamps released by the Royal Mail, to celebrate Terry Pratchett's fantasy Discworld series, and the 40th anniverary of the first book in the series, The Colour of Magic
Granny Weatherwax stamp: one of a set of eight special stamps released by the Royal Mail, to celebrate Terry Pratchett's fantasy Discworld series, and the 40th anniverary of the first book in the series, The Colour of Magic

Royal Mail said the eight stamps celebrate Terry Pratchett's work, featuring characters including Rincewind, The Librarian, Granny Weatherwax, Sam Vimes and Great A'Tuin, as well as specially commissioned artworks of Death and Mort, Tiffany Aching and Moist von Lipwig by the writer's illustrator of choice, Paul Kidby.

Death and Mort stamp
Death and Mort stamp

The Discworld series spans 41 novels that have been translated into more than 40 languages, with over a hundred million copies sold worldwide.

Tiffany Aching stamp
Tiffany Aching stamp

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "These striking stamps will be loved by generations both young and old.

Moist Von Lipwig stamp
Moist Von Lipwig stamp

"Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels remain as popular as ever and it is fitting that in the 40th anniversary year of The Colour Of Magic, we celebrate with a set of stamps that honour the work of an iconic and globally admired writer."

Librarian stamp
Librarian stamp

Royal Mail worked closely with Sir Terry's estate, as well as Mr Kidby, who has been illustrating Discworld for 30 years.

Sam Vimes stamp
Sam Vimes stamp

Mr Kidby said: "It has been a huge honour to illustrate this set of stamps to commemorate 40 years of Discworld.

Rincewind stamp
Rincewind stamp

"I am delighted to finally be able to tell people about it as it has been a big secret to keep. It's a wonderful celebration of Terry's ongoing legacy and continued popularity."

Great A'Tuin stamp
Great A'Tuin stamp

Read More

10 books for August: Aisling is back, and Emma Donoghue has a new novel 

More in this section

WWE boss Vince McMahon served with search warrant and ordered to appear in court WWE boss Vince McMahon served with search warrant and ordered to appear in court
Broadway star Phillipa Soo to release picture book about childhood stage fright Broadway star Phillipa Soo to release picture book about childhood stage fright
UK's long-term energy security Rishi Sunak eyes up Star Wars experience during summer holiday to California
StampsDiscworldPerson: Terry PratchettPerson: David GoldPerson: Paul Kidby
<p>Lindsay Lohan has shared her first picture since giving birth </p>

Lindsay Lohan shares first picture after giving birth to baby boy Luai

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd