Discworld stamps to mark 40 years of Terry Pratchett books

A new set of stamps has been issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the first book in the fantasy Discworld series.

Royal Mail said the eight stamps celebrate Terry Pratchett's work, featuring characters including Rincewind, The Librarian, Granny Weatherwax, Sam Vimes and Great A'Tuin, as well as specially commissioned artworks of Death and Mort, Tiffany Aching and Moist von Lipwig by the writer's illustrator of choice, Paul Kidby.

Death and Mort stamp

The Discworld series spans 41 novels that have been translated into more than 40 languages, with over a hundred million copies sold worldwide.

Tiffany Aching stamp

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "These striking stamps will be loved by generations both young and old.

Moist Von Lipwig stamp

"Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels remain as popular as ever and it is fitting that in the 40th anniversary year of The Colour Of Magic, we celebrate with a set of stamps that honour the work of an iconic and globally admired writer."

Librarian stamp

Royal Mail worked closely with Sir Terry's estate, as well as Mr Kidby, who has been illustrating Discworld for 30 years.

Sam Vimes stamp

Mr Kidby said: "It has been a huge honour to illustrate this set of stamps to commemorate 40 years of Discworld.

Rincewind stamp

"I am delighted to finally be able to tell people about it as it has been a big secret to keep. It's a wonderful celebration of Terry's ongoing legacy and continued popularity."