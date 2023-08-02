10 books for August: Aisling is back, and Emma Donoghue has a new novel 

In an unsettling mystery inspired by a series of still-unsolved disappearances in Ireland in the 90s, the Cork author's tale reveolves around a young woman accepting lifts from passing strangers. She hopes the man who took her sister will take the bait.
The lines between legend and reality begin to blur as a well heals the hands of a renowned pianist with a terrible skin disease — and past and present collide in unexpected ways.
A queer coming-of-age novel set on the Scottish border during Victorian times, this follows Charlotte Bell who gets to the bottom of family secrets and to the heart of her own identity.
The breathtaking story of two young girls who meet in boarding school in 1805 forging a connection that will last a lifetime.
Connolly’s latest sees the mother of a comatose child drawn to an old house on the hospital grounds where something wants her to enter, and to journey to the Land of Lost Things.
The President and his dog are on a hike, but when a storm hits, the President sends the pup off for help while he takes shelter on the mountainside. Can the President and his dog get home to the Áras in time for tea?
Bird is a woman on the run, fleeing north using multiple disguises. Is her greatest fear that she will be hunted down, or that she will never be found?
The author of Small Things Like These and Foster — which was adapted for the Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin — returns with a short story that examines if it is possible to love without sharing.
The final book in the bestselling Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series is here and sees Aisling’s ex-boyfriend John turn up on her doorstep in New York and Aisling tries to settle on a place to finally call home.
Professor Luke O’Neill encourages children to apply a scientific mindset in attempting to answer questions in this adaptation of his previous book, Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here's the Science, for younger readers.