Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child (PA)
Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 00:16
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Meghan Trainor has revealed she and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second baby.

The child, a boy named Barry Bruce Trainor, arrived on July 1 – the seventh anniversary of the couple’s first date.

They shared a collection of photos of themselves and the newborn baby on Instagram on Tuesday.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the US singer wrote.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!

“Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Trainor and Sabara announced the birth of their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 when Spy Kids actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

They tied the knot the following year.

More in this section

Paris Fashion Week continues to draw stars in riot-hit France Paris Fashion Week continues to draw stars in riot-hit France
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey premiere - London Nick Cave on claims early LP had violence towards women: ‘I’m not a misogynist’
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards at The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills premiere party at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel 10.21.2012 Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky admit to ‘rough year’ amid split rumours
TrainorPlace: UK
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the ring at the OVO Arena, Wembley (PA)

‘Irresponsible’ Ladbrokes ad featuring Jake Paul banned by regulator

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd