Kieran Culkin: Brian Cox made me feel seven years old while filming Succession

Kieran Culkin: Brian Cox made me feel seven years old while filming Succession
Kieran Culkin: Brian Cox made me feel seven years old while filming Succession (Alamy/PA)
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 19:52
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kieran Culkin says shooting scenes with Brian Cox for HBO hit drama Succession made him feel like he was seven years old.

The US actor said Cox could be a “scary guy” while in character as the formidable Logan Roy.

Culkin played Roman Roy, one of three of the scheming Roy siblings, alongside Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in the award-winning series.

Culkin said Succession co star Brian Cox could be a ‘scary guy’ while in character as the formidable Logan Roy (Ian West/PA)

Succession’s fourth and final series came to an end last month.

Speaking to Claire Danes as part of Variety’s “actors on actors” series, Culkin recalled filming with Cox, and being kept in the dark about how and when the series would end.

“Whenever I have to shoot with Brian, it’s like, ‘Dad, I feel like I’m seven’,” he said.

“He can be a scary guy.

“Not to me — I can approach him as an adult. But for whatever reason, in character, I feel like I’m seven with him.”

Whenever I have to shoot with Brian (Cox), it’s like, ‘Dad, I feel like I’m seven’. He can be a scary guy

Culkin said that there were members of the Succession cast, including Snook, who had believed “the entire time” that there would be another series of the show.

“I’d actually stopped asking what was coming later. And that was the thing: I liked it. I liked not knowing,” he said.

The full interview with Kieran Culkin and Claire Danes can be read online on Variety’s website.

More in this section

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Press Room - London Joseph Fiennes on playing Gareth Southgate: He has a steel spine
Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards
Women of the Year Awards 2014 - London Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom
CulkinPlace: UK
Kieran Culkin: Brian Cox made me feel seven years old while filming Succession

Jennifer Coolidge almost turned down White Lotus role: ‘I was very depressed’

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd