Harrison Ford poses at Cannes ahead of world premiere for new Indiana Jones film
Harrison Ford attending the photocall for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)
Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 18:27
Naomi Clarke and Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporters

Harrison Ford led the stars on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival as his new film Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is set to make its world debut.

The Hollywood star, 80, wore a dark-toned checked shirt and trousers as he posed beside a tuk-tuk which features in the fifth film in the adventure series.

The film, which will make its world premiere on Thursday at the French festival, sees Ford return as the globe-trotting archaeologist more than 40 years after his first stint in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both star in the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Cannes will also pay tribute to Ford for his long and successful career in the entertainment world.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also in attendance at the film’s photocall as she plays Helena Shaw, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter (Doug Peters/PA)

She opted for a crisp, white tailored suit with a plunging neckline and matching heels.

The duo also occasionally wore their sunglasses whilst they enjoyed sunny weather on the French Riviera.

76th Cannes Film Festival

The new Indiana Jones film will showcase in cinemas on June 28 and also features Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas among the star-studded cast.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

