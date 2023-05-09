Sum 41 to disband after final album and world tour

Sum 41 to disband after final album and world tour
Sum 41 announces they are disbanding after final album and world tour (Alamy/PA)
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 02:17
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Canadian punk rock band Sum 41 have announced they will be disbanding after a final album and world tour.

The band, known for hit songs including In Too Deep and Fatlip, said they would be “forever grateful” to their fans and were excited for the future.

The band formed in Ontario, Canada, in 1996, and have released seven albums with various line-ups.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Sum 41 confirmed that their eighth album, Heaven and Hell, would be their last.

The band said it was “hard to articulate” the love and respect they had for their fans.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the statement read.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding.”

The statement added: “We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

More in this section

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward Writers room for new Game Of Thrones spin-off shuts down amid US strike action
Two class-conscious novels named as winners of 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction Two class-conscious novels named as winners of 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction
Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Sum41Place: UK
Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour could earn more than £1.6 billion – Forbes (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour could earn more than £1.6 billion – Forbes

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd