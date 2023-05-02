Special short from The Simpsons to be released to mark Star Wars Day on May 4

A special short from The Simpsons will be released on Disney+ in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4.

Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One will see a coming together of two of the biggest Disney-owned franchises to mark the occasion.

Star Wars Day takes place annually on May 4, in a nod to the films’ famous phrase “may the Force be with you”.

The upcoming special will see Homer Simpson lose track of Maggie, who jumps into Baby Yoda’s hovering pram and heads off on a hyperspace- hopping adventure across the galaxy.

Maggie will bring an explosive space battle to Springfield in the short, which celebrates all things Star Wars.

From Springfield to a galaxy far, far away. Maggie Simpson in “Rogue Not Quite One” is streaming May the 4th on #DisneyPlus. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/iFT8rSVjhM — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 2, 2023

Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One is the latest in a collection of Simpsons shorts, created exclusively for Disney+, that mark various special events.

Previously released titles include The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis in Feliz Navidad, Welcome To The Club, The Good, The Bart, And The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

Two of the specials, When Billie Met Lisa and Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, have been nominated for Emmy awards.

The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime scripted television series in history.

Currently airing its 32nd season, the show has won 35 Emmy awards, seven People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America awards.

Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One will be available to stream on Disney+ from May 4.