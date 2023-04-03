Indiana Jones to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Indiana Jones to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Cannes will also pay a tribute to Harrison Ford for his career (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 15:43
Associated Press Reporter

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organisers have announced.

Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.

The premiere of Dial Of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull premiered at the French festival.

Dial Of Destiny, which had been rumoured to be heading to Cannes, adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s festival, which kicks off on May 16.

On Friday, Cannes announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film’s premiere, set for May 20, will mark Scorsese’s first film in Cannes since After Hours in 1986.

The full Cannes line-up will be announced on April 13.

More in this section

Cineworld closures Cineworld stops sale of UK and US operations amid debt restructuring
Ryuichi Sakamoto Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies
Sarah Polley Screenwriter Sarah Polley told to return Oscar in child’s April Fools prank
IndianaJonesDigitalPlace: International
Jelly Roll (Invision/AP)

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd