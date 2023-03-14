Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers
Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen books (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group via AP)
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:03
AP Reporter

Million-selling author Leigh Bardugo has reached a blockbuster deal with Macmillan Publishers, an eight-figure agreement for more than a dozen books.

According to Macmillan, the books will comprise a “variety of formats, age categories and genres”.

The Israeli-American writer is best known for her Grishaverse fantasy novels, which include Shadow And Bone, the basis for a Netflix series of the same name that begins its second season this week.

Publishing is a tough business and it’s no small thing to be able to write the stories I’m most passionate about

She also has written the adult fantasy novel, Ninth House, and its recently released sequel, Hell Bent.

“Macmillan took a chance on me over a decade ago and they’ve been my home ever since. When no one in YA (young adult fiction) was interested in epic fantasy, they welcomed Shadow and Bone,” Bardugo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“When everyone wanted books about kings and queens, they rolled the dice on my team of six outcasts (in her novel Six Of Crows) trying to pull off an impossible heist.

“And when I wanted to go someplace far darker, they backed me in welcoming readers to Ninth House,” she added.

“Publishing is a tough business and it’s no small thing to be able to write the stories I’m most passionate about.”

More in this section

Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrated with new image from upcoming film Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrated with new image from upcoming film
The 95th Academy Awards Belfast drama group toasts James Martin’s Oscar success
TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly
BardugoDigitalPlace: International
Amanda Redman (Ian West/PA)

Amanda Redman and Connor Swindells join film about Andrew’s Newsnight interview

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd