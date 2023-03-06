One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede
GloRilla at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP)
Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 14:01
Associated Press reporters

A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York, amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lieutenant Nicholas Adams said in a statement.

A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

Six additional people were taken by private vehicles to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is ok”.

Officers responded around 11pm to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Lt Adams said, but later determined injuries were not consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Lt Adams said.

More in this section

Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies
Ricou Browning in his movie costume at Wakulla Springs 15055100304 o Creature From The Black Lagoon actor Ricou Browning dies
Chris Rock live - London Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show
ConcertDigitalPlace: International
Bollywood film actor Amitabh Bachchan (AP)

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd