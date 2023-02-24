Rust production company agrees to pay 100,000-dollar fine after fatal shooting

The production company behind the film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of 100,000 US dollars to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The bureau issued a fine of 136,793 US dollars (£104,810) to the production company last April, the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico.

Under the settlement, which is pending approval, the bureau downgraded its claim from “wilful-serious” to a “serious” violation.

Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

It comes a day after actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins.

The actor will next face a preliminary hearing at a date yet to be set, which will determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

Baldwin was charged by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month over the shooting of Ms Hutchins in October 2021.

Melina Spadone, senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said: “We are pleased to have entered into an agreement with OHSB, subject to approval, which downgrades the citation and reduces penalties.

“Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honour the life and work of Halyna Hutchins.

“Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”