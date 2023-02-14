Ryan Reynolds confirms The Crown actor Emma Corrin will star in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds confirms The Crown actor Emma Corrin will star in Deadpool 3
Emma Corrin (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 14:46
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Reynolds has welcomed The Crown star Emma Corrin to the “Deadpool family”, announcing that they are set to star in the forthcoming third instalment.

Corrin, who played Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown and starred in Lady Chatterley’s Lover alongside Jack O’Connell, has been confirmed as a new addition to the Deadpool 3 cast.

Reynolds, who is reprising the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero, tweeted: “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

The Deadpool character first appeared on the big screen in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before getting his own spin-off series.

Corrin is currently playing the title character in an adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando at London’s Garrick Theatre, directed by Michael Grandage.

News of her part in the third Deadpool film comes after Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will also be reprising his role as Wolverine.

Jackman, who played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

He made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool instalment, but had previously ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ unlikely superhero.

The second sequel is to be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on 2021 action comedy Free Guy and newly released 2022 sci-fi The Adam Project.

It is another change of director for the Marvel franchise, with the original 2016 Deadpool directed by Tim Miller and the sequel by David Leitch.

It is also the first Deadpool film since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which distributed the first two instalments.

Reynolds previously confirmed the Deadpool 3 film launch date as September 6 2024.

More in this section

BBC Stock India’s income tax police search BBC offices following Modi documentary
Luther Photocall - London No time to spy: Idris Elba says he will not play James Bond
Spike Lee awarded BFI Fellowship - London Spike Lee criticises lack of change in NFL as Colin Kaepernick still without job
DeadpoolPlace: UK
Dame Helen Mirren will lead a special tribute to the late Queen at this year’s film Baftas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren to lead special tribute to late Queen at Bafta film awards

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.218 s