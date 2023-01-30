Jonas Brothers announce new album release date and tour at Walk Of Fame ceremony

The Jonas Brothers announced a new album release date and tour at the Walk Of Fame ceremony (PA)
Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 20:34
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Jonas Brothers confirmed the release date for their new album and tour as they were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and legions of screaming fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio paid tribute to their wives and children, and hailed the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past two decades.

The US boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and fans at the ceremony on Monday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Finishing up his own remarks, Nick told crowds: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.”

Over a frenzy of excited cheers, he continued: “We’re excited to announce today that our new album … will be coming out May 5. We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year. Thank you.”

