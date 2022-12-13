James Cameron misses LA Avatar premiere after testing positive for Covid

James Cameron was forced to miss the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

The director announced the news and apologised to fans at an event at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County earlier on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was also due to be honoured at an event outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, where he was to place his hands in cement on Thursday, though it is unclear if he will attend this.

It comes as Cameron and the Avatar cast continue their global tour to promote the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel, having kicked it off at the London premiere last week.

Stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet were pictured on the LA event’s blue carpet, but Cameron was absent.

It comes as Cameron and the Avatar cast continue their global tour to promote the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel (Ian West/PA)

Speaking via video link, Cameron told attendees at the museum that he had felt unwell on a flight from Tokyo and did not want to “jeopardise” others after testing positive, THR reported.

A Disney spokesperson later said in a statement to US outlets that Cameron was “feeling fine” but would be completing the rest of his planned schedule virtually.

Even ahead of its release, Avatar: The Way Of Water has already won critical acclaim, earning a nomination for best motion picture: drama at the Golden Globes.

Cameron himself was also nominated in the best director category alongside Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh.

The film is due to hit theatres on Friday December 16.