Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker jailed for ‘cold-hearted, violent attack’

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog-walker and stole the singer’s pets has been jailed for 21 years for his “cold hearted, violent attack”.

James Howard Jackson was one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the robbery in February 2021.

During the incident he shot Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while the victim was walking the pop star’s French bulldogs in Los Angeles.

Following the shooting, two of Gaga’s pets were stolen by the attackers.

Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said on Monday.

“A settlement was reached today in the case of the People vs James Howard Jackson,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

“Mr Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike.

“He immediately was sentenced to 21 years in state prison.

“The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim.

“The District Attorney’s Office works to hold to account anyone who commits violent acts in our community.”

Jackson was erroneously released from custody on April 6 2022, following a clerical error, but recaptured in August.

The DA’s office added that another accomplice, Harold White, pleaded no contest on Monday to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun and will be sentenced next year.

Police previously said that the connection with Lady Gaga had been a coincidence, and that the motive for the robbery had been the value of the French bulldogs, a breed which can cost thousands of dollars.

Gaga had offered a 500,000 US dollar (£409,945) reward – “no questions asked” – to be reunited with her animals.

The dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned several days later by Jennifer McBridge, who was also charged in the crime.