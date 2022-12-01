Title of new Indiana Jones film revealed as first trailer released

Fans have been offered a glimpse atfollowing the release of its first trailer.
The film, which will be released next June, comes more than 40 years after Harrison Ford first played the title role inin 1981.
The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel showed multiple action sequences including 80-year-old Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.
The horseback chase is believed to have been filmed in Glasgow after a body double for Ford was seen riding during filming last year.
Other scenes in the trailer appeared to show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.
In the trailer, Jones said: “I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.
“I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things, things I can’t explain.
“And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it.”
The latest film also features a score by legendary composer John Williams and will be released on June 30.
It follows earlier sequels(1984); (1989) and (2008).