Title of new Indiana Jones film revealed as first trailer released

Fans have been offered a glimpse at Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny following the release of its first trailer.

The film, which will be released next June, comes more than 40 years after Harrison Ford first played the title role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel showed multiple action sequences including 80-year-old Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

The horseback chase is believed to have been filmed in Glasgow after a body double for Ford was seen riding during filming last year.

Other scenes in the trailer appeared to show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.

A body double for Harrison Ford seen on a horse during filming in Glasgow (PA)

In the trailer, Jones said: “I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.

“I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things, things I can’t explain.

“And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it.”

The latest film also features a score by legendary composer John Williams and will be released on June 30.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).