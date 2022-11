Matthew McConaughey and Mila Kunis among People mag’s People of the Year

Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 People of the Year.

The magazine unveiled its annual list on Wednesday, with editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s winners were selected because of their efforts to help others.

McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown.

Matthew McConaughey (Ian West/PA)

Kunis was lauded for her fundraising – which People said has topped 37 million dollars (£30 million) – for Ukraine, where she was born.

Brunson and Hudson were honoured for their onscreen work.

Hudson, who launched a daytime talk show this year, was cited for her efforts to create an inclusive show where everyone felt welcome.

Jennifer Hudson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Brunson’s Abbott Elementary, a critical hit that turned her into an Emmy winner, was praised as a show that brought many joy and showed that different generations can work well together.

Each of the honourees are featured on a special cover that highlights their contributions.

Kunis’s includes the quote: “I’m proud to be from Ukraine,” while Brunson includes her statement: “I’m a sign that times are changing.”

Ava's covering for Janine?! Alright, I need to see this. 🤣 Don't miss #AbbottElementary, new Wednesday at 9/8c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/7aBIOCusyI — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) November 27, 2022

McConaughey’s proclaims: “We have to do better for our kids,” while Hudson’s says: “I’m living my dream – and learning as I go.”

Previous People winners have included George Clooney, Regina King, Dr Anthony Fauci, Sandra Oh, Selena Gomez and Simone Biles.

This year’s special editions will be released on Friday.