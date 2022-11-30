Laura Dern praises her mother as ‘my endless inspiration’ in birthday post

Laura Dern praises her mother as ‘my endless inspiration’ in birthday post
Laura Dern praises her mother as ‘my endless inspiration’ in birthday post (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 02:51
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Laura Dern described her mother as “my endless inspiration” as she wished her happy birthday.

The Hollywood actress said her mother, actress Diane Ladd, was “the best darn actor ever” as well as “my favourite buddy to go for a swim with”.

It comes just one day after she celebrated her own daughter’s 18th birthday in a separate heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of her and Ladd in matching red dresses, she wrote: “Happy birthday, goddess mama!

“You are my endless inspiration and my favorite buddy to go for a swim with!! And just the best darn actor EVER.”

Dern is the daughter of Ladd and fellow actor Bruce Dern, though the pair separated in 1969.

The trio received adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 1 2010.

In a post on Monday Dern said her daughter teaches her how to be “an honest and profound empath”.

Sharing a selection of photos she wrote: “My baby is 18 today!!!

“Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist.

“I love you with everything.”

Dern shares Jaya and her son Ellery Walker with her ex-partner Ben Harper.

The couple were married from 2005 to 2013.

More in this section

The MET Gala 2019 - New York Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: Fairytale marriage then divorce and settlement
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Settlement agreed in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce
USA. Clarence Gilyard Jr. in a scene from the ©Twentieth Century Fox movie : Die Hard (1988). Plot: An NYPD officer tries to s Top Gun actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66
DernPlace: UK
Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (Danny Lawson/PA)

William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.251 s