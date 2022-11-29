Laura Dern wishes daughter Jaya the ‘happiest birthday’ as she turns 18

Laura Dern wishes daughter Jaya the ‘happiest birthday’ as she turns 18
Laura Dern wishes daughter Jaya the ‘happiest birthday’ as she turns 18 (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 01:43
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Laura Dern says her daughter teaches her how to be “an honest and profound empath” as she wished her a happy 18th birthday.

The Hollywood actress told her daughter, Jaya, “I love you with everything” in a heartfelt post online to mark the occasion.

Sharing a selection of photos, she wrote: “My girl is 18 today!!!

“Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist.

“I love you with everything.”

Dern shares Jaya and her son Ellery Walker with her ex-partner Ben Harper. The couple were married from 2005 to 2013.

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Daniel Craig: Angela Lansbury was ‘so game’ during final screen appearance
British Independent Film Awards 2021 - London The Crown star Emma Corrin hopes Oscars will introduce gender neutral categories
Graham Norton Show Ryan Reynolds ‘so proud’ of Canadian football team after first World Cup match
DernPlace: UK
<p>Netflix has released two first look images of the upcoming Luther film (Netflix/PA)</p>

Fans given first look at Idris Elba in upcoming Luther movie

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s