Lizzo sends excited fan her AMAs dress following TikTok call out

We love a happy ending and signer Lizzo gave us just that this week when she sent a very special dress to a fan.

It came after US author, essayist and poet Aurielle Marie put out a call on TikTok in the hopes that the About Damn Time singer would come across it.

Atlanta-based Aurielle Marie explained that she published her first-ever book last year and as a result, had been selected as one of Out Magazine’s Out100.

“It is hands down the biggest accolade of my career and there is nothing that I want more than to be able to be in New York in a month and accept the award with the other Out 100s," she said. "There’s just one little problem…I can’t find anything to wear!”

The Out100 is a compilation of the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and Aurielle Marie was hoping that she could borrow Lizzo’s dress from the Emmys for the event.

“I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b*tch in the room and all of the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it and the audacity that you’ve marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself,” she said.

“But I can’t lie, the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.”

Thankfully, Lizzo pulled through and while she couldn’t send her Emmy dress, she sent a similar and equally stunning dress from the American Music Awards in 2019. Aurielle Marie received the dress in the post just in time to wear it for her big moment.

Lizzo sent the dress she wore to the AMAs in 2019. Picture: Instagram/ @lizzobeeating

In an update, Aurielle Marie showed herself excitedly receiving the package from Lizzo, screaming: “Oh my God” before jumping around in front of the camera while wearing the famous dress.

In a separate video, Lizzo said she saw the original TikTok and thought it was “really sweet”. She explained that she couldn’t send the Emmys dress because she had ripped it during the award show.

“I had to think and I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was very similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute honestly. So I found it in my storage and I got it cleaned and shipped it out.”