Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning
Nigeria’s Afrobeats star Davido (Grace Ekpu/AP/PA)
Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 16:56
Chinedu Asadu, Associated Press

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.

Authorities are interviewing eight of the pop star’s employees who were at the Lagos residence, he added.

Neither parent has spoken publicly about their son’s death, just two weeks after Ifeanyi’s third birthday.

The global award-winning musician got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef, in 2019. The couple had said recently that they plan to wed next year.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu mourned Ifeanyi’s death, tweeting that “death leaves a heartache no words can heal.”

Peter Obi, one of the leading contenders in Nigeria’s presidential election next year said he cannot “begin to imagine the pains” both parents are going through.

“No parents deserve what they are going through right now,” Nigerian pop star Peter Okoye said of Davido and Rowland in an Instagram post.

American-German supermodel Heidi Klum (Doug Peters/PA)

Heidi Klum shares video of how her creepy Halloween costume was created

