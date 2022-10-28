Boy George, Mike Tindall and more rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

Love Islander Olivia Attwood, rugby player Mike Tindall and Boy George are among the famous faces reported to be heading into the jungle for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Soap stars Owen Warner and Sue Cleaver, radio veteran Chris Moyles and Gogglebox star and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, are also rumoured to be part of the line-up.

They will be joined by A Place In The Sun Host Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women star Charlene White, according to reports by The Sun, who also said the current rumoured 10 strong line-up could see an 11th addition “who might waltz in later on”.

Zara and Mike Tindall at Wimbledon during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (James Manning/PA)

The paper also previously reported that Seann Walsh has signed on for the series, though ITV is yet to officially confirm any of the line-up for the show.

The comedian was previously embroiled in scandal following his kiss with 2018 Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Former England rugby player Tindall, 44, is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

On Thursday, former England footballer Jill Scott fuelled rumours she is also one of the celebrities heading into the jungle, as she was spotted arriving in Australia.

England’s Jill Scott on stage during a fan celebration to mark England’s historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 triumph (James Manning/PA)

The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport.

She was the fifth famous face who has been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped earlier in the week.

The rumours around the final line-up come after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a teaser video, in which they reacted to the new contestants.

The video clip sees the presenting duo exude a mixture of shock, excitement and approval on discovering the celebrities heading into the Australian jungle in November.

The reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed the site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

McPartlin and Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on ITV on November 6 at 9pm.