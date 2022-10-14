Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Oscar for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, has been feted in the city which is home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed in the time of the Roman Empire.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits on the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the Roman Forum.