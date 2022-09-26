Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a video which showed a clip of Hague, 23, saying “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the dating show in 2019.

The video then cut to the couple holding Hague’s baby bump and embracing one another.

The couple met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Longford's Maura Higgins, who was on the same series, took to her Instagram after the announcement to share a series of clips from one of her friend's baby scans.

"The most precious day meeting you," she wrote. "[Molly-Mae and Tommy] you're going to be the most amazing parents."

"Love you so much already," the 31-year-old said.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer also offered her congratulations while Zara McDermott said: “I’m sobbing my eyes out. Congratulations to both of you, what beautiful news”.

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the 23-year-old younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.