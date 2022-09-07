'This is a ridiculous story': Chris Pine's publicist says Harry Styles did not spit at co-star

'There is nothing but respect between these two men'
'This is a ridiculous story': Chris Pine's publicist says Harry Styles did not spit at co-star

Speculation dominated sections of the internet after video footage emerged that appeared to show Styles depositing spittle into Pine’s lap. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 08:50
Catherine Shoard

Sources close to Harry Styles have denied the singer and actor spat on co-star Chris Pine at the premiere of their film, Don’t Worry Darling, at the Venice film festival on Monday.

Speculation dominated sections of the internet overnight and through Tuesday after video footage emerged that appeared to show Styles depositing spittle into Pine’s lap as he took his seat for the world premiere.

"This is not true,” said sources close to Styles on Tuesday. Pine’s rep later released a statement saying: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” 

The suggestion of such behaviour was fuelled by what appears to have been a tense press push for the film so far. Pine appeared disengaged at Monday’s press conference, during which Olivia Wilde, the film’s director, sought to downplay rumours of a rift between her and the film’s star, Florence Pugh.

Pugh did not appear at the press conference, but did show up for the premiere, at which she appeared to consciously avoid eye contact with Wilde.

A later question during the press conference about the departure of Shia LaBeouf from the film was shut down before Wilde had the chance to reply.

Don’t Worry Darling is a thriller set in a seemingly perfect US suburb. Styles and Pugh play a couple whose marriage comes under strain when Pugh’s character uncovers a secret about a neighbour’s disappearance.

Reviews of the film have been broadly unfavourable, with critics praising Pugh but suggesting Styles’s acting prowess may be lacking.

“I have no idea what I’m doing,” said Styles at Monday’s press conference.

-The Guardian 

Read More

Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

More in this section

Netflix Mideast Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos
Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don't Worry Darling Photo Call Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting
Cop26 - Glasgow Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Person: Harry StylesPerson: Chris Pine
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices