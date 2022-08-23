James Corden gifted special ice-cream desk on air for 44th birthday

James Corden gifted special Hibachi ‘grilling desk’ on air for his birthday (Rick Findler/PA)
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 06:27
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

James Corden was given a special blue and white “ice-cream desk” as he celebrated his 44th birthday on air during The Late Late Show.

The British actor and comedian’s normal desk was replaced with one that opened to reveal three different flavours, and he tossed frozen treats across the studio for production team members to catch.

Bowls were also handed out to members of the audience so they could share Corden’s gift too.

The stunt follows a similar one in 2020 when the presenter’s desk was turned into a fully functioning Japanese Hibachi grill.

Ingredients were also provided at the time, which Corden grilled up live wearing a white chef’s hat, before tossing them across the room for people to catch in their mouths – with limited success.

<p>Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)</p>

Harry Styles addresses online abuse aimed girlfriend Olivia Wilde

