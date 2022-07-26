Selena Gomez says she is ‘still learning’ as she reflects on turning 30

Selena Gomez says she is “someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters” as she reflected upon her recent 30th birthday.

The US singer and actress said she was “beginning to really like 30” and that she was moving forward with the help of “so many strong, empowering people”.

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday last Friday on July 22.

Writing on Instagram she said: “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants.

“Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me…

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.

“Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

As well as her successful music career, Gomez also stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Disney+ comedy series Only Murders In The Building.