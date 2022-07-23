Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A

Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A
Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 22:19
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne Johnson took aim at his friend and fellow actor Kevin Hart as he answered fan questions at Comic-Con.

The actor appeared on stage surrounded by billowing smoke and crackling electricity to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam.

Johnson later took questions from fans, including a young fan who gave his name as Mason.

The actor appeared on stage surrounded by billowing smoke and crackling electricity to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Mr Rock, when you got the job as Black Adam did Kevin Hart ever get jealous?” Mason asked.

“Mason, that was a great question,” Johnson replied

“The truth is yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything.

“And you know, I’m pretty good with height and you’re already taller than Kevin Hart,” he added, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Johnson jokingly mocked his friend Kevin Hart’s height at Comic-Con on Saturday (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Johnson and Hart are known for their light-hearted relationship on and off camera, having starred in multiple films together including Central Intelligence, Jumanji, and recent animated feature DC League Of Super-Pets.

The actor was also asked who would win in a fight between DC anti-hero Black Adam and Superman.

“Depends on who’s playing Superman,” Johnson replied.

