Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh found dead at home

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh found dead at home
(Warner Bros. UK/PA)
Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 07:28
Associated Press reporters

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, has been found dead in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said.

Police said there were no signs of foul play. Post-mortem results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a 44-year-old Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said.

One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called emergency services.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University in Nashville and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught year two pupils for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programmes.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

More in this section

The 94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with her daughters
Johnny Depp court case Amber Heard files official notice to appeal against Johnny Depp ruling
House of the Dragon Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House of the Dragon
DukurehDigitalPlace: International
Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices