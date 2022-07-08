Daisy Edgar-Jones on Taylor Swift writing a song for her new film

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in Where The Crawdads Sing (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 11:11
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Daisy Edgar-Jones has described as “bonkers” that Taylor Swift recorded a song for her forthcoming film.

The 24-year-old stars in Where The Crawdads Sing, adapted from the book by Delia Owens, as a resourceful young girl who grows up in a North Carolina marsh.

Swift wrote and recorded the song Carolina for the film and it will reportedly play over the end credits.

Speaking to Elle UK, Edgar-Jones said: “If I’d told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I’m in… bonkers.”

Where The Crawdads Sing is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon through her production company Hello Sunshine.

Edgar-Jones said of the Hollywood star: “I grew up watching Reese so it was a big moment.

“She has such an amazing eye for complicated characters and stories that are predominantly female-led.”

Reflecting on the range of roles she wants to pursue, she added: “The actors I really admire, like Tilda Swindon, always seem to make the unexpected choices.”

Edgar-Jones also spoke about her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal’s new moustache, which he debuted in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Oh, I love it,” she said. “Paul can pull off anything.”

Where The Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina and becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

It will be released in the UK on July 22.

Read the full interview with Daisy Edgar-Jones online at Elle UK.

