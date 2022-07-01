Denzel Washington among recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom

Denzel Washington among recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom
Denzel Washington among recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 23:56
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Denzel Washington is among the list of famous faces to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House has announced.

The Oscar-winning actor and director joins a list of 17 recipients of the accolade, which is the highest civilian honour that can be bestowed in the US.

It is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

As well as Washington, other celebrities include two Olympic gold-medal winners, footballer Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simon Biles.

Apple founder Steve Jobs is also to be presented with the honour posthumously.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022.

More in this section

Japan Randy Bachman's Guitar Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
63rd Edinburgh International Film Festival - Filmhouse, Edinburgh Ukraine protests over Russian film screening at Czech film festival
Brian Austin Green at premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' October, 5th 2014 in Berlin, Germany Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green welcomes baby boy
WashingtonPlace: UK
Festival featuring Travis Scott’s first headline slot since Astroworld cancelled (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Festival featuring Travis Scott’s first headline slot since Astroworld cancelled

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices