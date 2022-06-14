Sue Perkins ‘honoured’ to be hosting 2022 LGBT Awards

Sue Perkins says she is “excited and honoured” to be hosting the 2022 British LGBT Awards.

The former Bake-Off host will lead prize-giving duties at the annual ceremony, which shines a light on leading activists, allies and celebrity figures who have worked to advance the rights of LGBT people during the last year.

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful are among the stars who have been shortlisted for accolades this year.

Steps, Rylan Clark and Olly Alexander are also nominated.

As host, the presenter and comedian follows in the footsteps of big names such as Mel B, Alan Carr and Kelly Osbourne.

“This is one of the year’s most important celebrations of the LGBT+ community and I’m delighted to be involved,” Perkins said.

“It is always such a great event, shining a light on role models and those who advance the rights of LGBT+ people in Britain and across the world.

“This event always attracts the biggest names, and this year will be no exception. I’m honoured to be a part of it. It is going to be a blast.”

The celebrity ally nominees include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, singer Ellie Goulding, Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall, Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The prize was previously won by the Duke of Cambridge in 2017.

Gaga, who has been recently celebrated for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci – including receiving a Bafta nod for the role – is nominated for celebrity of the year.

She will be joined in the category by The Crown actress Emma Corrin and Pose stars Billy Porter, Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made history earlier this year after becoming the first transgender actress to win an award at the Golden Globes, for best actress in a TV Drama – also for her role in Pose.

Pop superstar Lipa, non-binary singer Sam Smith, British rapper Lady Leshurr and Steps will battle it out in MTV music artist category.

The shortlist for the Media Moment prize includes the BBC’s poignant documentary Freddie Mercury: The Final Act.

Other moments shortlisted in the category include the coming out of top-flight footballer Josh Cavallo, the first same-sex male partnership on Strictly Come Dancing and Victoria Scone’s appearance on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – becoming the first assigned female at birth queen to star on the show.

The British LGBT Award ceremony is due to take place in London on June 24.