Johnny Depp wins multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Mr Depp on Wednesday.

Ms Heard was present for the verdict but Mr Depp was not, as a source confirmed to the PA news agency that he was still in the UK.

In the past few days, the actor has made appearances on stage alongside musician Jeff Beck in Sheffield and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

At the time the verdict was returned, he was reported to be in the north east of England.

The actor had consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years” during his own evidence.

The court previously heard that descriptions of Mr Depp’s drug use and violence were exaggerated by Ms Heard and her legal team.