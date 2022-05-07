Benedict Cumberbatch differentiates wizards from sorcerers in SNL clip

Benedict Cumberbatch differentiates wizards from sorcerers in SNL clip
Benedict Cumberbatch differentiates wizards from sorcerers in SNL promo (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 02:29
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes defensive over the difference between sorcerers and wizards in a humorous promotion for Saturday Night Live.

The actor and Marvel star is due to host the popular US comedy show on May 7 alongside musical guests Arcade Fire.

In a short promo clip for the show, Cumberbatch is told by a cast member that his superhero alter-ego is “my favourite wizard.”

“Well, technically Dr Strange is more of a sorcerer,” Cumberbatch corrects her.

“Harry Potter is a wizard and Dumble-dee-dore or whatever is a wizard as well. Dr Strange is a sorcerer.

“Wizards have little wands and robes and cast spells, lame.”

“Oh come on, you just open portals and have a magic cloak that you talk to,” the cast member responds.

Looking momentarily dejected, Cumberbatch says: “You’re right.”

He then adds with a smile: “But I also protect your reality. You’re welcome.”

“Burn,” says Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, and the pair high-five each other.

Dr Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was released in UK cinemas on May 6, and stars Cumberbatch alongside Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.

More in this section

Rapper Young Thug Arrested US rapper Young Thug arrested on racketeering and gang charges
Giant puppet visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland Giant puppet visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Boris Becker court case Documentary to offer ‘intimate’ insight into life of tennis star Boris Becker
CumberbatchPlace: UK
Selma Blair has written a new memoir (Ian West/PA)

Selma Blair reveals ‘multiple’ sexual assaults for the first time in new memoir

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices