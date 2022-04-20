Rust production company fined after report finds ‘plain indifference to safety’

Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 17:32
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust has found the production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust Movie Productions has been given a fine of 136,793 US dollars (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following a six-month investigation by the New Mexico Environment Department.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October last year after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

The report concluded that management “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action”.

Environment cabinet secretary James Kenney said: “Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety.

“This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.

“Employees should speak up about unsafe workplace conditions or report them anonymously to us.”

Robert Genoway, chief of the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau Bureau, said: “As a reminder, it is illegal for any employer to retaliate against any employee who alleges a workplace safety violation.”

