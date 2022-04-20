Rust production company fined after report finds ‘plain indifference to safety’

A report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust has found the production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust Movie Productions has been given a fine of 136,793 US dollars (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following a six-month investigation by the New Mexico Environment Department.